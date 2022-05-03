NANCY BEASLEY TAYLOR

Nancy Beasley Taylor of Como, passed away January 1, 2022 at home. Nancy was born January 4, 1961 in Memphis to Fred Taylor Jr. and Frances Brittain Taylor who preceded her in death.

After graduating from North Delta in 1979 Nancy earned a BSW in Social Work from University of Mississippi in 1984. She worked and lived in the Hilton Head area for 20 years before moving back to Como to care for Fred Jr. and work at the Baddour Center in Sentatobia.

Nancy was a lifelong member of Como United Methodist Church in Como and also enjoyed the Como Community Club.

She is survived by Kandy, Ward, Darlene, Jim and Bart along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. In addition to her parents Nancy was preceded in death by Brother Britt and Sister Meriwether.

Nancy’s greatest pleasures were spending time sitting on the back porch watching the birds and deer, and having a beer and a laugh with family, friends and any dog that happened to be around. In honor of our sister, please do the same.

Service and interment will be held at 11am, May 21 at Friendship Cemetery in Como.