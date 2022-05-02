ROBERT LORE (BOB) VICK

Robert Lore (Bob) Vick, died on October 13, 2020 in Houston, TX. A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. in Oxford Memorial Cemetery in Oxford, MS. The family will receive friends in the cemetery prior to the graveside service beginning at 10:30 A.M. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

He was born in Courtland, MS on September 1, 1929, the son of A. S. (Atheral) Vick and Gladys Monteith Vick. He married Rose Ross of Oxford, Mississippi in 1953. Bob earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy and his Master of Science degree in Pharmacology at Ole Miss, the University of Mississippi, and was a registered pharmacist for the State of Mississippi. He completed his PhD in Physiology from the University of Cincinnati. In 1961, Bob and Rose moved to Houston, Texas, where he joined the Physiology Department of Baylor College of Medicine, became a professor, and finally served as acting Chairman of Physiology until his retirement. Bob authored his own textbook, Contemporary Medical Physiology, Addison-Wesley Medical Division.

Bob was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He had many, many friends and was liked and admired by all who knew him. He was devoted fan of the Houston Astros and rarely missed a Rockets or Oilers/Texans game, either. A memorial reception will be held at George H. Lewis Funeral Home in Houston on October 30, 2020 from 5 – 8 p.m. and in Oxford, MS on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Waller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery in Oxford, MS, where his wife is buried.

In addition to his daughter, Suzanne, Bob is survived by his grandson, Michael Liam Ryan, Michael’s fiancé, Mallory Mehaffey, and by many beloved nieces and nephews and their children.

