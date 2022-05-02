MDOT updates I-55 bridge project at Hickahala Creek

Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi.

“I’ve been watching the contractor diligently working to stay ahead of schedule and keep traffic flowing. I’ve also seen too many vehicles speeding through as if it was not an active construction zone,” said Commissioner Caldwell. “Let’s stay safe as we see this project move toward the finish line. We should see more work zones come and go across North Mississippi during the summer months.”

Bridge replacements in Tate County

A $52.5 million dollar project to replace four bridges on Interstate 55 at Hickahala Creek continues in Tate County. The project includes construction of new northbound and southbound bridges over Hickahala Creek and the Hickahala relief area. The northbound bridges are being built on a new alignment.

Crews have completed construction of the two bridges in the northbound lanes of I-55 and traffic has been transferred into those lanes. Northbound traffic is set in the new alignment. Southbound traffic has been transferred onto the old northbound lanes of I-55. Foundation and sub structure work is ongoing on the bridge over Hickahala creek. Placement of steel beams on the bridge will start within 30 days. The contractor has finished pouring the concrete deck of the bridge over Hickahala relief. They are now doing earthwork and grading to bring the roadway up to the elevation of the new bridge.

The project was awarded to W.G. Yates & Son Construction Company of Jackson. This project is set to be completed in the fall of 2022.