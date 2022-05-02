Mary Ann Carter Monteith, 87, passed away April 24, 2022, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven.

Mary Ann was born on June 17, 1934, in Memphis, to R. L Carter, Jr. and Mary Ruth Gates Carter. She was a graduate of Como High School and the University of Mississippi. She was married to James Ray Monteith. She lived in Memphis until January 2021, when she moved to Senatobia.

Mary Ann was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Memphis. After moving to Senatobia, she joined the Senatobia First United Methodist Church.

When Mary Ann first moved to Memphis, she served as office manager for Higgins Realty Company. After she married Ray, they started their own realty business. She was a member of the Home Builders Association of Memphis. Following his death, she worked as a tourist information specialist for the Memphis Visitor Information Center. She retired from this role in January 2022, at the age of 87.

Mary Ann was an avid sports fan. She particularly enjoyed watching Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Tigers basketball games. She also loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by a brother Benjamin Carter (Melody) of Senatobia. She is also survived by two nieces: Courtney Carter Boatright (Ben) of Amory, and Casey Carter Wells (Joseph) of Caledonia She also leaves behind three great nephews: Abram and Pierce Boatright and Grady Wells, and a great niece, Ruth Wells. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Monteith, parents R. L and Mary Ruth Carter, and brother Robert L. Carter, III.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Senatobia First United Methodist Church, St. Jude, or the charity of your choice.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, at Senatobia First United Methodist Church in Senatobia. Rev. Keith Keeton will officiate the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ray-Nowell Funeral Home.