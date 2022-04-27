SP track sends a pair to state; ND trio place in district

South Paniola’s outstanding track season will continue as two members of the team will advance to the State 6A meet Saturday at Pearl High School after placing in the North State meet Saturday (April 23) at Clinton High School.

McGheyla Patton finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 35-feet while Samyra Brown placed fourth in the 200 meters and third in the 400 meter run. The Lady Tiger 4×400 relay team also qualified with a fourth place finish.

The South Panola girls as a team finished in ninth place while the Tiger boys placed in 11th spot.

North Delta meanwhile had three members of its track and field team finish strong at the MAIS District 1-4 meet at Clarksdale Lee.

Sadie Gray finished third in the girls 3200 meter run with a time of 15:16.85 while Colin Hentz placed second in the boys 3200 meters by crossing the tape at 13:42.66.

Breck Brewer finished second in the shot put with a throw of 26-feet 4 inches.