Batesville Fire Dept. Log 4/19-25/22

Batesville Fire Dept. Log

Staff Report

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

April 19

4:16 a.m. – MLK Dr., Meadowview Apartments, 78 year old with high blood pressure.

10:58 a.m. – Claude St., 52 year old female has passed out, Lifeguard also en route.

12:06 p.m. – Terza Rd., residential house fire.

8:06 p.m. – West St., 54 year old female with vomiting and trouble breathing. Be advised EMS has a wait time.

8:13 p.m. – Hwy. 6, in front of Dollar General, three-car crash with possible entrapment, Lifeguard is en route.

April 20

4:08 a.m. – Garson St., 54 year old male with chest pains.

7:24 a.m. – Lester St., apartments, female subject is nauseated and short of breath.

8:08 a.m. – East St., male subject dehydrated and unable to get up from floor, EMS also en route.

8:40 a.m. – Medical Center Dr., Panola Medical, automatic fire alarm.

April 21

8:35 a.m. – Power Dr., North Delta Planning and Development Office, odor of smoke reported.

1:28 p.m. – Pollard St., medical alarm going off, EMS also en route.

April 22

6:09 a.m. – Vance St., 56 year old female with glass in right foot, EMS responding.

6:28 a.m. – Draper St., caller advises water heater is smoking.

9:05 a.m. – Central St., 54 year old female having trouble breathing.

9:11 a.m. – Morning Side Lane, 95 year old female crying for help, Lifeguard also en route.

4:00 p.m. – MLK Dr., Country Living Apartments, female caller says she can’t move, advised she does have Multiple Sclerosis.

7:19 p.m. – Short St., report of a DOA, ambulance may need assistance.

8:35 p.m. – Power Dr., Fairfield Inn and Suites, 8 year old patient vomiting outside, Lifeguard is en route.

April 23

1:28 a.m. – Browning St., residential fire and smoke alarm.

9:59 a.m. – Miller St., lift assist needed.

2:30 p.m. – Lester St., apartments, 57 year old male with nosebleed, cancer patient.

3:42 p.m. – Bruce St., officers attempting to make entrance into building and need assistance.

6:27 p.m. – Bethlehem Cove, 16 year old male hit in head and bleeding, will be assisting county.

8:09 p.m. – House-Carlson Dr., Back Yard Burger, 17 year old female having a seizure.

April 24

1:43 a.m. – Shamrock Dr., apartments, 43 year old female involved in motor vehicle accident earlier in the day, keeps fainting.

5:34 a.m – Morning Side Lane, 97 year old female has fallen.

1:02 p.m. – Hwy. 6, two car crash, no injuries reported but road is blocked.

4:03 p.m. – MLK, Best Market Grocery, 44 year old female has fallen and is in pain.

7:37 p.m. – King St., 62 year old male with broken ribs from a fight, Care Med of Oxford is en route.

April 25

12:02 a.m. – Westmoreland Circle, 92 year old male has fallen out of bed and can’t get up.