Mickey Lynn Patterson, 70, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

The family of Mickey will have a memorial gathering to honor his life on Saturday, May 7, at a family home in Sardis.

Mickey was born on July 20, 1951 to the late Ernest and Ruby King Patterson in Memphis. He worked for Ford Motor Company for over 30 years and was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran. Mickey’s favorite hobby was bass fishing at Sardis Lake.

The family he leaves behind includes his two children, Sara Henderson and Bradley Patterson; three brothers, Morris Patterson, Gary Patterson, and Ronnie Patterson; and 3 granddaughters.