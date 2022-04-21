Como man charged with rape by Lafayette authorities

On Monday April 18, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested 42-year-old Anthony Sisk of Como for rape and sexual battery.

The two victims were kidnapped in another county, brought back to Lafayette County, and were sexually assaulted by Sisk, officers said.

Investigators may have additional charges to follow, as it is still an ongoing investigation. Anthony Wayne Sisk was arrested, charged, and awaits a bond hearing on Thursday April 21.