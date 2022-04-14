Vicki Gail Pitcock, 69, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her home in Sardis.

She was born in Sardis on Feb. 5, 1953, to the late James Edward Britt and Dorothy Inman Britt. Vicki was a lifelong member of Sardis First Baptist Church. She was known for her baking skills, especially her homemade breads. She loved going to the beach, and enjoyed reading, working puzzles and watching HGTV, which was her favorite channel.

Vicki had a “green thumb” and enjoyed caring for her many house plants. Among her other talents, she loved to dance, and when the music started, she would take her shoes off and dance barefooted! Vicki was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend.

Left to cherish her memory is Vicki’s loving family, which includes three sons, Britt Pitcock (Kim) of Batesville, Lee Pitcock (Bridget) of Courtland and Garrett Pitcock (Kimberly) of Sarah; one sister, Jamie Johnson (Don) of Sardis and her constant companion and loving pet, Christmas Joy; eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barry Lee Pitcock, her parents, and two sisters, Gloria Mock and Lana Douglas.

A memorial service celebrating Vicki’s life was held Thursday, April 14, at Sardis First Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church, 108 West Lee Street, Sardis, MS 38666.

