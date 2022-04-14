Robert Malcolm McCafferty, 87

Robert Malcolm “Mac” McCafferty, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Citra, Florida surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Robert was born Sep. 6, 1934 in Attala County to the late Ealie Euin and Lonie Elizabeth (Moore) McCafferty.

Mac married Mary Louise Pritchett and they were happily married for 34 years until Louise passed away on October 10, 1991. Not long after Mac and Louise were married, Mac was drafted and proudly served his country in the United States Army. After his service, he moved to Orlando, Florida and went to work as a diesel mechanic for State Tractor Company.

He later moved to Ocala, Florida and started B & M Drywall when he moved to Citra, Florida, where he literally charted the course for drywall construction in residential and commercial construction in Marion County. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was proud to be a part of the Orange Creek Hunting Club for many years. After retiring from the Drywall Business, Mac married his High School sweetheart, Charlotte (Brister) Slay and moved back to Mississippi. Mac was a member of Living Waters Church in Ocala for 58 years, where he served as the Church Clerk for several years, and on the Pastor’s Council for many years.

Mac was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Mary Louise McCafferty, his son, Jeffery McCafferty; his brothers James, Billy, Jack and Walter McCafferty.

Mac is survived by his wife, Charlotte Slay-McCafferty; his children, James Robert “Bobby” McCafferty, Dianne Moore (Johnny) and Carolyn Raimondo (David); stepchildren, Chuck Slay (Sandra) and Cathy Kilpatrick (David); brother Ealie McCafferty, sister-in-law Pat McCafferty and numerous cousins;

Mac also leaves behind his numerous grandchildren, Garrett McCafferty (Kati), Austin McCafferty (Nicole), Kristy Tootle, Joshua Moore (Hannah), Jonathan Moore (Ashley), Anna Moore, Zachary Looney (Bryna), Taylor Uselton (Andrew), Bret Slay (Lyla), Whitney Slay Jones (Grant), Sydney, Andrew and Scarlet Kilpatrick (Cathy) and great grandchildren, Cody McCafferty (Garrett), Jude and Luke Moore (Joshua), Abigail Moore (Jonathan), two on the way-Emily Grace Moore (Jonathan) and a Baby Girl (Zachary), Eryn and Evan Uselton (Taylor), Harper, Hazel and Heidi Jones (Whitney) and Owen Slay (Bret).

A visitation for Mac will be held Friday, April 15, from noon to 1 p.m. at Living Waters Church, 3801 North Highway 441, Ocala, Florida 34475 with a funeral service at 1 p.m.. A committal service will follow at 3 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 5740 South Pine Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34480.

Arrangements entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 S. Pine Avenue, Ocala, FL 34480. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ForestLawnOcala.com for the McCafferty family.