Church piano playing then a fun afternoon

By Kay Wolfe

News From the North

Another exciting week here north of the river. The most exciting thing that I did all week was playing a Kawai grand piano at the Grenada Presbyterian Church. DeArmon and Bobby Vance go to church there where Bobby is the pastor.

It is an astonishingly beautiful church in the cathedral architectural style. DeArmon retired many years ago but helps out fairly often in the law office. After a full week of business with her law firm, she pastors this congregation which is pretty amazing.

On arrival, I noticed this beautiful black lacquered grand piano and asked I could just play a hymn. I wound up playing for the entire service. I forgot to tell Bobby or DeArmon that we were coming. Needless to say, they were shocked to see us when they got to the sanctuary. Bobby’s sermon was wonderful.

As a sidebar their son Clay is also a lawyer with Bobby. He and his wife are members of the Batesville Presbyterian Church. Even though I did not teach Clay, I saw him everyday while teaching at SPHS and watched him grow into the fine young man that he is today. As the father of two boys, Clay wanted both to get out and see a little bit more of what Panola County has to offer. Needless to say, I could show them a lot in an afternoon.

After lunch we visited a home outside of Sardis and watched some beautiful peacocks strut around trying to entice one lone female. Moving on to a mini-desert, also outside of Sardis, we talked about what you need to watchout for while camping in the desert. They walked up the dunes and one wanted to slide down. All I had was a black garbage gag. That worked out just fine.

A history lesson ensued about Sardis being moved from the river north to present day Sardis. On to more community service by helping a lady pickup sticks and piling them up on the curb. They also moved eight large barrels filled with dirt with the help of a dolly to their proper locations for tomato planting in mid to late April.

I got them back to the law office at precisely 4:30 p.m. as promised. Thanks guys for helping me get my yard in order.

Gotta run. Be kind and smile. Do a random act of kindness and pray for the people of the Ukraine.

Have a great week. Live Simply, Laugh Often and Love Much.