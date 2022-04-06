Batesville Fire Dept. Log 3/29-4/4/22

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

March 29

8:59 a.m. – Power Drive, behind North Delta Planning, caller advises the fence is on fire.

12:40 p.m. – I-55 North Batesville exit, northbound lane, semi truck in the median, not sure of injuries, Lifeguard also en route.

1:20 p.m. – Hughes Rd., grass fire, assistance requested by Station 7.

3:38 p.m. – Tiger Dr. and Hwy. 51, two vehicle accident with injuries.

5:04 p.m. – I-55, mile marker 249, southbound lane, motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries.

8:12 p.m. – Lester St., apartments, unresponsive female.

11:52 p.m. – Keating Rd., Crossroads Behavior Center, fire alarm is sounding and needs to be reset.

March 30

5:19 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., apartments, 49 year old female with diabetic complications.

10:52 a.m. – Hwy. 6 east of Good Hope Rd., officer is with a female with blood sugar dropping, Lifeguard also en route.

4:58 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Comfort Suites, subject stuck in an elevator.

March 31

10:18 a.m. – South Panola High School, ninth grade entrance, Lifeguard also requested, no further information.

12:54 p.m. – Bates St., 67 year old male with leg numbness and trouble breathing.

1:05 p.m. – Acorn Lane, 94 year old female with pain.

1:05 p.m. – Pollard St., 33 year old male vomiting, LIfeguard will have an extended ETA because of two calls at same time.

5:38 p.m. – Eureka St., apartments, 60 year old female with defibrillator going off.

April 1

2:16 a.m. – Keating Rd., Crossroads Behavioral Center, general fire alarm.

3:32 a.m. – Hwy. 35 & Terza Rd., motor vehicle crash with a fire and entrapment.

4:59 a.m. – Lester St., apartments, lift assist needed, no injuries.

11:10 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., apartments, 29 year old having diabetic crisis.

1:11 p.m. – Holly Cove, female in the road bleeding, EMS also en route.

April 2

4:41 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., 80 year old male needs lift assist.

11:40 a.m. – WalMart, row 8, male subject has a nose bleed.

3:32 p.m. – Deaton St., 16 year old has been shot.

6:10 p.m. – Eureka St, apartments, female having heart problems

7:51 p.m. – Harmon Circle, 65 year male lit a cigarette while on oxygen and caused an explosion.

April 3

11 a.m. – Oakley Dr., 38 year old female with abdominal pain.

5:17 p.m. – Bradford St., 40 year old male with chest pain and tightening.

7:57 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and I-55, vehicle crash with unknown injuries.

8:05 p.m. – Harmon Circle, 74 year old female, advising that her foot is swollen, EMS also en route.

April 4

3:02 a.m. – I-55 north bound at the Batesville exit, two vehicle accident with possible injuries.

6:05 a.m. – Panola Avenue in area of Armstrong St., vehicle hit a horse, vehicle off the road, horse still in road.

12:23 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, county asking for assistance with grass fire getting close to a house.

12:42 p.m. – Piggly Wiggly, male subject with sugar attack, foaming at the mouth, Lifeguard also responding.

4:34 p.m. – Mill Cross Rd., residential fire alarm.