Shirley Ann Bailey Vowell, 85

Shirley Ann Bailey Vowell, 85, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at her home in Batesville.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Crowder Baptist Church with the interment to follow at Crowder Cemetery. The family will be gathering Monday evening, April 4,  from 5 – 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home to receive friends.

Also, prior to the service on Tuesday at Crowder Baptist beginning at 1 p.m. the family will be receiving friends.

A complete obituary will be updated when it has been finalized.

