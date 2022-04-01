WILLIAM L. TOWELS SR. (BILLY)

William L. “Billy” Towels Sr. passed away on March 22 at the age of 79. Mr. Towels led an adventurous, busy and fulfilling life. He has visited 49 states, five continents and 36 different countries. “Billy” served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963 being stationed in Germany. After military service he attended the University of Mississippi, graduating in 1968. Mr. Towels spent over 25 years with Bunge Corporation, retiring as a Vice President in St. Louis. Mr. Towes spent his remaining years in Batesville. Mr. Towels is survived by his sister, two sons, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.