RONAL RAY ROARK

Ronal Ray Roark, 75, a retired owner/operator of Foot Fashions, died Monday, March 28, 2022 at home. Visitation is Saturday, April 2, 2022, 1:00 pm- 2:00 pm at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS. Funeral services are 2:00 pm Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS with burial in the Memorial Garden Cemetery, Lyon, MS. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.

Ronnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his wife and his dog Brandie.

He was survived by his wife of 54 years Hertha Roark of Sarah, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents Belford and Mary Sue Hudson Roark; son Peter Roark; brothers Buck Roark, Randy Roark, Homer Roark; sisters Opal Fletcher, Imogene Furniss, Doris Furniss, Edith Furniss, Janean Allen, Etoy Morris, Lorene Clements, Viola Hudson, Glenda Smith.