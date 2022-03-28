Daniel Wade Williams, 31, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home in Sardis.

Daniel was born April 6, 1990, in Batesville. He was a former waiter and bartender at Chili’s. Daniel enjoyed playing video games with friends from all over the world. He also enjoyed listening to various types of music. Daniel will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Daniel is survived by his father, Lester Williams; his grandparents, Gerald “Jerry” and Gracie Rogers of Sardis; and his grandmother, Linda Johnson of WI. Daniel was preceded in death by his mother, Tonya Lee Williams.

Donations and memorials, in honor of Daniel Wade Williams, may be made to First Baptist Church of Sardis, 108 West Lee Street, Sardis, MS 38666.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.