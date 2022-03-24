Ona Mae Williams

Published 12:02 pm Thursday, March 24, 2022

By Staff reports

ONA MAE WILLIAMS

Ona Mae Williams, 91 of Batesville, MS, passed away March 16, 2022.She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Kerr (John); two sons, James Dayton Williams, Jr. and Crockett Dhority Williams (Judy); daughter-in-law Camille Williams; one sister, Sonya Christiansen; two brothers, Donald Miller and Billy Miller; grandchildren, Kathy Williams Jones, Debbie Williams Savage, Ron Williams, Beth Williams Massey, Barry Williams, Duane Williams, Dwight Williams, David Williams, Krista Kerr Ridenour, Christopher Kerr, and Sean Kerr and a host great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Dayton Williams, Sr.; one son, Raymond Williams; her parents, Verdie Smitherman and Dorothy Durrell Miller; and one sister, Mary Dillard.
Ona Mae loved gardening and was a longtime member of Bethany Baptist Church in Courtland, MS.

