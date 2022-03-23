Rudd Serves as Senate Page

Kyla Rudd of Batesville recently served as a page for the Mississippi Senate. Pages generally run errands for officials and Senate staff. Kyla is pictured with Lt. Governor C. Delbert Hosemann Jr. and Senator Robert L. Jackson, who sponsored her visit. Kyla is the daughter of Latisha Rudd and Leonard Boothe and attends South Panola High School. When asked about the week, Kyla said, “One of my favorite quotes states, ‘Let the fire inside you burn brighter than the fire around you.’ I have truly enjoyed my week at the state Capitol.”