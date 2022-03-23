Batesville Municipal Court 3/16/22

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court Wednesday, March16, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Steven Timothy Burgess, 3436 Nash Road, Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony and paid a $320 fine prior to court on charges of careless driving and no tag light.

Jerome Ellis, 109 Everette Street, Batesville, failed to appear on felony charges of no/expired tag, driving under a suspended license and third offense DUI. The case has been bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Arrece Delaney Fondren, 109 Normandy Ave., Batesville, had felony charges of third offense DUI and improper equipment continued.

Cordell Gardner, 435 Connie Ross Road, Como, pleaded guilty and was fined $1,687 on charges of DUI, possession of a controlled substance, no driver’s license and improper equipment.

Jakevious Deonate Hardon, 255 West Panola, Batesville, pleaded guilty and was fined $1,329 on charges of firearm possession enhancement penalty, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Quinctus Cortez Hunt, 14849 Old Panola Road, Como, pleaded guilty and was fined $227 for a switched tag. Hunt was also ordered to pay $325 for contempt of court.

Justin Bradley Perry, 872A Bethlehem Road, Batesville, failed to appear on various charges totaling $2,793 and was issued an arrest warrant.

Jarquavian Jermaine Rudd, 215 Noble Street, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to malicious mischief and given an April 6 trial date.

Quenshay Timbreneshia Sanford, 122 Hoskins Road, Batesville, pleaded guilty and was fined $1,569 on charges of possession of marijuana, firearm possession enhancement penalty and possession of a controlled substance.

In cases set for trial,

Jillian Jewell Johnson, 103 Turtle Creek Drive, Batesville, had a simple domestic violence charge dismissed.

Joy Jewel Moore, 128 Williams Street, Batesville, was found not guilty of simple assault.