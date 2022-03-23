Batesville Fire Dept. Log 3/15-21/22

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

March 15

12:16 p.m. – Bates St., stove on fire.

3:57 p.m. – Allen St., 71 year old female with chest pains.

March 16

4:57 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., vehicle fire, SO advises vehicle is fully engulfed.

March 17

1:31 p.m. – Performance Food Group, Hwy. 35N, carbon monoxide alarm.

2:16 p.m. – Tiger Dr., South Panola High School, smoke detector alarm.

4:45 p.m. – South Panola High School, smoke detector alarm.

7:01 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, general alarm.

11:13 p.m – Tubbs Rd., unresponsive male subject.

March 18

8:52 p.m. – Covenant Dr., Home2Suites, smoke detector alarm.

March 19

8:51 a.m. – Covenant Dr., Home2Suites, female has fallen in the parking lot, EMS enroute.

March 19

2:01 p.m. – Sherwood Dr., vehicle on fire in the yard, unsure of address.

9:39 p.m. – Gordon Dr., 83 year old female unresponsive.

March 20

8:26 a.m. – E.Q. Gleeton Rd., infant has stopped breathing.

March 21

1:03 a.m. – Court St., 79 year old male has fallen.

12:24 p.m. – South Panola High School football field for 14 year old with neck and back injuries.

3:28 p.m. – King Road, Sardis Fire Department requesting assistance with large grass fire on King Road, River Road, Floyd’s Island, firefighters trying to protect structure on King Road.

7:45 p.m. – Martinez St., 12 year old bitten by pit bull, BPD and Lifeguard also en route.