Batesville Fire Dept. Log 3/15-21/22
Published 11:35 am Wednesday, March 23, 2022
The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:
March 15
12:16 p.m. – Bates St., stove on fire.
3:57 p.m. – Allen St., 71 year old female with chest pains.
March 16
4:57 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., vehicle fire, SO advises vehicle is fully engulfed.
March 17
1:31 p.m. – Performance Food Group, Hwy. 35N, carbon monoxide alarm.
2:16 p.m. – Tiger Dr., South Panola High School, smoke detector alarm.
4:45 p.m. – South Panola High School, smoke detector alarm.
7:01 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, general alarm.
11:13 p.m – Tubbs Rd., unresponsive male subject.
March 18
8:52 p.m. – Covenant Dr., Home2Suites, smoke detector alarm.
March 19
8:51 a.m. – Covenant Dr., Home2Suites, female has fallen in the parking lot, EMS enroute.
March 19
2:01 p.m. – Sherwood Dr., vehicle on fire in the yard, unsure of address.
9:39 p.m. – Gordon Dr., 83 year old female unresponsive.
March 20
8:26 a.m. – E.Q. Gleeton Rd., infant has stopped breathing.
March 21
1:03 a.m. – Court St., 79 year old male has fallen.
12:24 p.m. – South Panola High School football field for 14 year old with neck and back injuries.
3:28 p.m. – King Road, Sardis Fire Department requesting assistance with large grass fire on King Road, River Road, Floyd’s Island, firefighters trying to protect structure on King Road.
7:45 p.m. – Martinez St., 12 year old bitten by pit bull, BPD and Lifeguard also en route.