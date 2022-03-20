Cody Lane Carpenter, 22, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. He was born in Southaven, March 13, 2000, to Barbie and Billy Carpenter.

Cody graduated from Independence High School in 2018 and immediately began working. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, racing, hunting, fishing, and watching football, especially Tom Brady.

Those who knew Cody, will remember his smile that was so contagious. His positive and upbeat personality brought joy to all that met him. Words cannot describe the impact he had on his family, friends, coworkers, and anyone with whom he came in contact. His memory will live forever, and his beautiful soul will never be replicated.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, which includes his parents, Barbie and Billy Carpenter of Como; two sisters, Jessica Carpenter Stuart (Scottie) of Como, Brittany Carpenter Pierce (Travis) of Tucson, AZ; one brother, Paul Henson of Springfield, MO; his grandparents, Judy and Billy Carpenter, Sr. and Barbara and Steve Simmons; one niece, Mila Stuart and two nephews, Jimmy Wayne Stuart and Cole Henson; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Henry Henson.

A celebration of Cody’s life will be held on Monday, March 21, at 2 p.m., at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Senatobia Chapel.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home on Monday, from noon to 2 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the service, at Looxahoma Cemetery.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.