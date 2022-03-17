Evelyn Denise Mason, 59

Evelyn Denise “Dee” Mason, age 59, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the North Mississippi Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was the wife of Mr. John T. “Tommy” Mason, Jr.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Sardis,. The family will receive friends one prior to the service Friday morning.

Dee was born Oct. 13, 1962 in Memphis to the late Raymond Augusta and Ethel Louise Rhodes Cox. She worked as the business office manager for Baptist Home Care in Batesville.

Dee enjoyed playing Bingo and shopping at Wal-Mart. Her most precious gift was her grandbabies that she loved caring for. Dee attended Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Sardis, MS.

Dee is survived by her husband, Tommy Mason of Sardis; daughter, Ashleigh Dawn Mason of Sardis; son, Brandon Craig Mason (Tosha Ann) of Nesbit, sister, Mary E. Gooch of Courtland; brother, Dale Rowan of Sardis; three grandchildren, Clayton Craig Mason, Oakley James Mason and Makayla Grace Coleman.