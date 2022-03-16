Harbour no-hits Grenada, Lady Tigers slip past Warriors 9-6

South Panola’s Gracey Harbour spun a no-hitter as the South Panola Lady Tigers blanked Grenada 12-0 in four innings in the first of two Strikeout for Cancer games last Friday (March 11) at Tiger Field.

The victory came off a 9-6 win over Senatobia Thursday (March 10) which saw the Tigers plate three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

SP 12

Grenada 0

(4 innings)

Harbour struck out eight batters and allowed one base runner on a third inning error as South Panola improved to 6-4 on the season. Harbour helped her cause at the plate with three RBI’s including a two-run single in the first.

Sadie Bright scored three runs from her leadoff spot while adding a bases loaded triple in the second to give the Lady Tigers a 4-0 lead.

Nia Fondern ended the game with a RBI double in the fourth to score courtesy runner Carrie Anna Davis. Brittany Johnson added a single and scored two runs while Chaney Beth Hannaford forced in a run in the second with a bases loaded walk.

Makenzie Houston walked and scored ahead of Harbour’s two-run single while Addison Sanders scored twice in a courtesy-running role. Kaylin Hubbard walked and scored in the second inning.

SP 9

Senatobia 6

The Tigers broke open a 6-6 game with three runs in the sixth inning after Senatobia’s Bailey Thomas two-run home run in the top of the inning to tie the score.

Hubbard keyed the rally by drawing a walk with one out. Harbour and Fondern followed with singles before Jolie Avery drove in her fourth run of the game with a single.

Avery added a two-run single in the first and a RBI double in the fifth. Caitlyn Moore and Houston provided RBI doubles while Johnson singled in the first. Nia Fondern scored three runs and hit her fourth home run of the season with a solo shot to left in the fifth inning.

Harbour picked up the win in relief of starting pitcher Sadie Bright by striking out 12 in five innings while giving up two runs on three hits.

Bright surrendered four unearned runs on two hits while fanning three and issuing two walks.

The Lady Tigers were on the Mississippi Gulf Coast early this week to participate in a high school Spring Break tournament, but no results from those games were available at presstime.

South Panola is scheduled to open district play Tuesday (March 22) at home against Southaven with the first pitch slated for 6 p.m.