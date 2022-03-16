Enid Lake holds ceremony marking Robinson’s retirement

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District and Enid Lake Field Office said goodbye to retiring lake manager and longtime employee Mike Robinson with a reception at the North Mississippi Fish Hatchery on Feb. 28.

At the reception, Robinson was presented with the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal. The medal is awarded to only a few employees within the Corps of Engineers.

Robinson was recognized for his expertise, exceptional competence, dedication, and teamwork in the performance of his duties.

Robinson was credited as a driving force for water safety at Enid Lake. He also played a role in developing many of the modern recreation facilities appreciated by visitors to Enid Lake. He was recognized as a mentor and special influence by many in attendance.

His long career spanned nearly 50 years. He began working at Enid Lake as a temporary park ranger in 1972 and served as lake manager since 2016.

For more information on Enid Lake, contact the Enid Lake Field Office at 662-563-4571.

