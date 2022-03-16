Batesville Fire Dept. Log 3/9-14/22

Batesville Fire Dept. Log

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

March 9

12:29 a.m. – Fisher St., 37 year old female having seizures.

5:34 a.m. – Hwy. 6 near Sonic, motor vehicle crash, unknown injuries.

10:26 a.m. – Pine Lane, male subject has fallen, Lifeguard also en route.

11:37 a.m. – Civic Center Dr. , automatic fire alarm.

March 10

7:23 a.m. – Hwy. 6 & 35 at the overpass, two vehicle crash with injuries, Lifeguard en route.

11:21 a.m. – Hwy. 6 & Eureka St., automobile accident reported.

7:29 p.m. – Johnson St., 63 year old female has fallen, fractured knee.

8:58 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., apartments, 63 year old female with headache and high blood pressure, ambulance also advised.

March 11

7:26 a.m. – Hwy. 6 in front of Dodge’s Store, two vehicle crash with no injuries, highway is blocked.

9:48 a.m. – Farrish Gravel Rd., Lehman Roberts Inc., smoke/heat detection, county asking for assistance.

10:38 p.m. – Baptist Home Health, Hwy. 6E across from Wendy’s, female possibly in cardiac arrest.

3:55 p.m. – Sonic, Hwy. 6E, vehicle on fire.

March 12

12:47 p.m. – Sheriff’s Office asking for mutual aid for a structure fire near Sardis.

6:02 p.m. – Power Drive, Holiday Inn, fire alarm.

7:40 p.m. – Trianon St., caller said he placed a log on outdoor fire pit and now flames are going everywhere.

March 13

3:59 p.m. – Hwy. 6W in front of the cotton gin for a grass fire, caller advised fire is near a building.

7:38 p.m. – Eureka St., elderly apartments, 60 year old female with defibrillator going off, Lifeguard also en route.

8:11 p.m. – Martinez St., 64 year old female is constipated.

9:20 p.m. – King St., 60 year of female with infected foot having trouble breathing.

March 14

6:17 a.m. – Piggly Wiggly, Hwy. 51N, fire behind the building near the dumpsters.