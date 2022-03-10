Property Transfers 2/22-25/22

Property transfers between Feb. 22 – 25, 2022, recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Batesville Quality Auto Parts, Inc. to Steven E. and Amy H. McMinn, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Terry G. and Chesley S. Pratt to Charles Spriggs, Part of Section 21, Township 10, Range 7 West; Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 10, Range 7 West; Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 10, Range 7 West.

Mack and Nancy Hatcher to Holly Lynn Hatcher and Randall Keith Jaudon, Part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Donald F. Johnson to Terry McCullar, Part of the Northeast Quarter Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Mississippi Transportation Commission ℅ Mississippi Department of Transportation Right of Way Division to John F. Thomas, Southeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Nicholas Foster Hudson to Nicholas Foster Hudson and Mallory C. Rybolt, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Vivian Jenkins to Valerie Jenkins, A parcel of land in Section 8, Township 9, Range 7 West.

David D. Dunn, II to Julianna V. Tucker, Lots 135 to 138, Section A of Enid Shores Subdivision.

Lonnie A. Ware to Betty Dillard and Randy Ware, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 9, Range 8 West.

Don Sherman to Mark Brown, Sr., Lot 23A, Section AA, Sardis Lake Estates.

Seth and Allison McBrayer to William Michael and Kayla Dunlap, Lots 8 and 9 of Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

Jennifer McClenic to Jennifer and Brandon McClenic, Northeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Christopher Brocato to Staci and Jonathan Hudson, A 6.50-acre parcel located in the Northeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Charles and Glenda Chapman to Nadia Chapman, A part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Edna P. Wallace to Charles K. Dodson, Lot 5, Block 6, in the said Town of Batesville.

First Judicial District

Joel Johnson to Deborah Ann Sykes Johnson, Part of Block 2, City of Sardis.

Moses and Dorothy Dean to Steve Burdette, Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West, Town of Como.

Betty J. Hamby to Bonnie Beth Fuller, 10 acres, more or less, in the Northeast corner of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

William N. and Sherry Melissa Davis to N & M Davis Rentals, LLC, Fractional part of the Northeast Quarter and Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Mary Jo Petro to Scotty and Erica King, A 16-acre parcel in the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Nicholas and Silece S. Pratcher to Nicholas and Silece S. Pratcher, A fractional part of Section 8, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Gilmore Investment Properties, LLC to Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc., A part of the Southwest corner of Section 28, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

John Calvin Patterson, as Executor for the Estate of Alan J. Goodson to Herbert E. Advock, Jr. and Rachael E. Robson, Part of Lot 26, Block 4 in Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West, Original Town of Como.