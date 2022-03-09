SP track and field place first at home

South Panola made it a clean sweep as both the boys and girls track and field teams claimed first place at the South Panola Invitational Saturday.

The Lady Tigers garnered 213 points while the boys tallied 182 points in the six-team field.

The Lady Tigers won the 100 meters as Jada Wilson ran a 12.91 to claim first place with Kamiyah Griffin finishing second (13.00) and Lauren Norwood placing third 13.11)

Griffin also took first in the 200 meters (26.49) with teammate Samyra Brown finishing third. North Panola’s Mariah Fenner ran the 200 meters in 30.52

South Panola’s Gabriella Russo won the girls 800 meter (2:46.14) and the 1600 meter run (6:16.48).

The Lady Tigers Princess Lofton won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.57 while placing fourth in the 300 meter hurdles (53.97). McGheyla Patton had a busy day by finishing second in the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles while placing first in the long and triple jumps.

The Lady Tiger 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams came in first with times of 51.41 and 1:48.79 respectfully.

North Panola’s Denijhia Thomas won the shot put and finished fifth in the discus. Kirsen Presley claimed sixth in the triple jump.

In the boys division, South Panola’s Jamarcus Flowers won the 200 meters in a time of 23.07 and third in the 100 meters (11.43). The Tigers’ Willie Butler won the 400 meters and second in the triple jump. Will Davis finished third in the 800 meters and 1,600 meters.

North Panola’s Jameel Heffner crossed the tape in the 800 meters at 2:39.45.

Matthew Joyner and Kayne Isbell finished third and fourth in the 3200 meters for South Panola.

Photo: North Panola’s Ja’Marius Davis (second from left) along with South Panola’s William Davis (middle) and Gabriella Russo (right) run in the 4×800 relay Saturday at the South Panola Invitational track meet. (Glennie Pou)