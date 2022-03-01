Green Wave picks up win at Canton Academy

With week-long rain wreaking havoc on area baseball and softball teams, North Delta School managed to squeeze in a non-scheduled game at Canton Academy last Thursday (Feb. 24) where the Green Wave came away with a 8-6 win, improving to 2-1 on the year.

North Delta took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Preston Bright solo home run before the Panthers answered with two runs in the bottom half of the frame.

The Green Wave broke open a 3-3 tie with three runs in the third as Canton added a single run in the fifth. Both teams added two runs each in the seventh inning.

Kolby Baker led the Wave offensively with two hits while Alex Jackson and Blake Douglas both singled. Deacon Downs added a RBI with J.T. Brooks scoring a run.

Shelton Stokes got the start on the mound and earned the win by going three innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits.

Bright picked up the save with four solid innings, striking out six while surrendering two unearned runs on one hit.

North Delta’s JV squad also came away with a 3-1 victory.

The Wave will host Greenville-O’Bannon Friday starting at 5 p.m with varsity action before traveling to Indianola Saturday at noon and 2 p.m.

North Delta begins district play next Tuesday (March 8) at home against Marshall at 4 and 6 p.m.