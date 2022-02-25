Panola County Jail Log 2/14-20/22

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Feb. 14

Dustin Ray Wilson, 300 CR 252, Clanton, AL, arrested for violation of bond conditions.

Shawn Dale Willis, 200 Hwy. 51S, Batesville, hold for Yalobusha County.

Feb. 15

Wesley Earl Winters, 709 Springport Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Tracy Baker, 157 Bethlehem Cove, Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Brandon Montez Lawrence, 121 Lawrence Dr., Calhoun City, federal inmate.

Cory Joseph Woods, 682 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with contempt of court, failure to appear in Sardis Municipal Court.

Feb. 16

Tamaya Monae Woods, 1157 Hunters Chapel Rd., Como, charged with disturbing the peace.

Charles Jason Johnson, 136 Kathy Circle, Collierville, charged with careless driving and DUI refusal.

Eric Maurice Fondren, 1581 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court (Sardis Municipal).

Mason Gunner Allen, 671 McMinn Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

James MIchael Lancaster, 367 Bethlehem Cove, Batesville, charged with DUI.

David Alan Smith, 22 CR 463, Oxford, charged with second offense DUI.

Feb. 17

Christopher Glen Lewallen, 3601 Old Crenshaw Rd., Crenshaw, charged with domestic violence.

Joidarius Trayveon Harris, 207 Draper St., Batesville, charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and aggravated domestic violence.

Corey Lorenzo Bobo, 201 Henry Heafner Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court (Sardis Municipal).

Herman Leonard Galloway, 2261 Hwy. 61, Tunica, charged with two counts of contempt of court (Crenshaw Municipal).

Feb. 18

James Cody Scott, 1891 Hwy. 301, Lake Cormorant, state inmate.

WIlliam Alphonso Hentz II, 8419 Hwy. 35, Batesville, charged with second offense DUI, driving with a suspended license, and careless driving.

Aryon Hall Taylor, 634 Hwy. 310, Como, charged with simple assault.

Feb. 19

Adam Jeremiah Beard, 196 Angie Dr., Pope, charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Damian J. Willingham, 8191 CR 436, Water Valley, charged with DUI (other).

Alexandera Robertson, 210 E. McLaurin St., Sardis, charged with shoplifting.

DeAngelo Cortez Carr, 201 Draper St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Feb. 20

Thorland Tyree Survillion, 824 McDavid Ave., Lambert, charged with reckless driving and felony fleeing.

Daphanee Noel Hoskins, 11887 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court (Sardis Municipal).

Bennie Shelton Christian, 200 Ford Rd., Marks, charged with third offense (DUI).

Robert Earl Burton, 946 Bowles St., Water Valley, charged with DUI refusal.