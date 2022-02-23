Lipscomb Memorial  Rodeo Saturday

One of the Batesville Civic Center’s most popular events of the year, the Bill Lipscomb Memorial Rodeo, will entertain young and old alike this Saturday, Feb. 26.

The 18th annual event will have two showtimes – 1 and 7:30 p.m.

Besides the many events and attractions that are part of the rodeo experience, the crowd favorite Ladies Diamond Dig sponsored by Dale Copeland Jewelers and the contests for cutest cowboy and cowgirls will take center stage.

The event is sponsored by Landers Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep. Tickets can be purchased on the Civic Center’s website or at the door.