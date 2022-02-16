College/Pro Roundup

Chrystal Mayes scored two points and three rebounds in Delta State’s (10-11, 8-8) 71-69 loss to Christian Brothers.

Ally Alford had a team-high seven rebounds and 10 points in Mississippi College’s ( 12-11,7-9) 88-66 loss at Christian Brothers. Alford also registered seven points and four boards in the Lady Choctaws 78-60 loss to No.10 ranked Union,Tenn. Saturday.

Ankerion Gross registered a season-high 21 points and eight rebounds in Pearl River Community College’s 86-46 win over Mississippi Delta. Gross also added nine points and five rebounds in the Wildcats (17-2,12-0) 80-70 overtime win over Northeast Mississippi.

Dawson Griffin singled and drove in a run in Northwest Mississippi Community College’s 8-4 and 14-3 double header loss to Southwest Tennessee CC. Griffin also drove in a run in the Rangers (1-3) 17-0 rout of Glen Oak CC.

Bailey Ware scored two runs in Itawamba’s double header softball sweep of Snead State CC.

Bailey Russell doubled, singled and drove in two runs in Northwest Mississippi Community College’s 10-1 and 6-2 sweep of Spoon River College.

Blaine Ware homered and singled in Itawamba Community College’s (3-1) 7-4 loss to Bevil State CC.

Aziyah Mcghee ran a 8.65 60 meter dash and 28.98 in the 200 meters for Mississippi University for Women at the Samford Bulldog indoor meet. Teammate Vonisha Towns posted a 28.18 in the 200 meters and 1:07.15 in the 400 meters.

Kiersten Clark ran a time of 25.60 in the 200 meters for Hinds CC also in the Samford Bulldog Indoor meet.

Darrell Henderson, Jr. was was activated off injured reserve last Friday in time for Super Bowl LVI. In the Super Bowl, Henderson had 4 carries for 7 yards and caught 3 passes for 43 yards in the 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.