NP Cougars playing for district title this weekend

Both North Panola girls and boys basketball teams will vie for a district championship Friday night at Holly Springs High School.

The Lady Cougars under the direction of first-year head coach Chrishae Rowe faces Independence at 7 p.m.

The Cougars (17-6) defeated Byhalia 56-38 Thursday in the second round.

The Cougar boys meanwhile will take on the host team Holly Springs at 8:30. North Panola(21-5) led by head coach Caleb Vaughan, slipped past Rosa Fort 57-44 Thursday night.

The Lady Cougars will host a first round 3A playoff game Monday against an opponent yet to be determined. The North Panola boys will also host a playoff game Tuesday.