Green Wave girls advance with thrilling win; play Oak Hill here tonight

Photos by Kim Young & Glennie Pou

Playing in front of a sea of Green and White home fans, the North Delta School Lady Green Wave pulled off a huge 35-32 thrilling win over Winona Christian in the first round of the MAIS 4A North State tournament Wednesday.

North Delta will open the semi-final round tonight on their home campus against Oak Hill Academy from West Point. There are earlier games, and the Lady Wave and Lady Raiders are expected to start about 6:30 p.m. The game can be watched live on the undefinedradio Facebook page.

North Delta (20-10) entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed from District 1 while Winona Christian(22-5) was the district two winner.

Libby Miller knocked down two free throws with 23 seconds to give North Delta a 33-32 lead. After a Winona missed shot, Shelby Boone iced the game with a pair of free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining. Winona had a shot to send the game into overtime but a three point failed to fall at the buzzer.

Boone paced the Wave with 17 points followed by Breck Brewer with eight. Miller provided five while Sadie Gray chipped in with four. Ellie Gray finished with two points.

The championship game for the North 4A State will be at 2:15 p.m. Saturday. The consolation game will be at 1 p.m.

The top four teams will advance to the 4A State playoffs to be held at Winona Christian School.