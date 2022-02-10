Remembering small closets and sandwiches

Mt. Olivet News

What a beautiful day Sunday was! Bro. Charles preached a great sermon titled “Wishy Washy” and used the scripture Matthew 5:37.

In those verses Jesus was teaching the crowd the Beatitudes and many practical things and he said “Let your yes be yes and your no be no.”

I’m afraid that many times I’m a maybe person, or I’ll just say yes so as not to hurt anyone’s feelings. Then I overextend myself or do a sloppy job because of a lack of time. The sermon was good for me.

Sunday, Feb. 6, was my late husband George’s birthday. That afternoon my nephew and I put flowers on his grave as well as on my two sisters and their husbands’. Of course I did a lot of reminiscing.

I thought back to my wedding day on July 6, 1962, in Mt. Olivet Church. There was no air conditioning in the church, so all the windows were raised. I insisted that Bro. Ed Wilson, who officiated, wear the official robe. We didn’t seem to notice the steamy heat because we were used to it.

Peggy Thompson Groggan was my matron of honor and my something borrowed was her beautiful wedding dress.

We toured the Western States on a two week honeymoon trip, and came home to a little tenant house that George and his father had fixed up.

It was made of cypress boards and they cut pine on our place and made the walls pine paneled. It was a very cute little house. Very small, but efficient.

There was only one small closet. It was enough for both of our clothes. It still amazes me that each time we moved to a bigger house we never seemed to have enough closets.

I simply could not cook when we married. I cooked a lot of rice. We ate so many pimento and cheese sandwiches that one day, while shopping, he begged me, “Donna, let’s please find something else in a can that we can just open besides pimento and cheese.”

Sunday afternoon Jane Browning Carr came by with a loaf of her banana bread that she is famous for. She is here from Clarksville, TN, to spend some time with her mother Elizabeth Browning.

The honey bees from Winner, S.D., that have been here since November left Monday for California where they will pollinate the almond trees. According to Robert Patterson nearly 500 hives were loaded up on large transport trucks for the long trip.

The beekeeper professionals Larry Hofeldp, Jerry Fisher, and Sean Fickle supervised the move. They will travel along to watch over the bees. Those honey bees get to travel more than most of us.

Sympathy goes out to Betty Manning in the loss of her daughter, Martha Gaines.

Do you have a story you want to share? Call or text me anytime at 901-828-8828.