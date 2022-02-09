Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Feb. 1

Eric Darnell Brooks, 188 Orange Dr., Senatobia, arrested on a contempt of court charge.

Shaquille M. Simmons, 104 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, charged with simple assault.

Jemela Feliciano Taylor, 211 Pettit St., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Feb. 2

Drifus Dewayne Webb, 702 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct.

Keyon Lamont Barber, 1475 Hadorn Rd., Apt. 20, Batesville, charged with violation of probation.

Feb. 3

Danielle Ruby Harvey, Lambert, charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

Gabriel Andrew Ferguson, 2156 Vasser Rd., Pope, charged with disorderly conduct, failure to comply, and simple assault on a law enforcement officer.

Feb. 5

Aaron Derelle Heffner, 306 Percyville St., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, felony failure to stop for an officer’s signal, no insurance, no driver’s license, leaving the scene of an accident, simple domestic violence, taking of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing, grand larceny, attempted carjacking, and contempt of court.

Brandon Antonio Adair, 910 Elbert Smith Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence and aggravated assault.

Michael L. Chapman, 334A Butler Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Ebony Marie Hervey, 805 Martin St., Water Valley, charged with DUI.

Joey Shuray Brooks, 2 CR 1075, Oxford, charged with DUI and no driver’s license.

Christian Caleb Chambers, 5735 Willow Springs Dr., Millington, TN, charged with DUI and driving with an expired license.

Sherman Rundell Hunt, 207 Henry Heafner Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI and no driver’s license.

Jarrett Lee Moore, 301 Bethlehem Cv., Batesville, charged with DUI and expired license.

Christopher Lydell Madden, 1139 Hwy. 3, Crenshaw, charged with simple assault.

Feb. 6

Anthony Wayne Self, 771 Askew Rd., Crenshaw, charged with domestic violence and simple assault.

David Lee Trammell, 436 Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with trespassing.