Memphis vs. North Texas Oct. 19 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:22 am Monday, October 14, 2024

The Memphis Tigers and North Texas Mean Green will meet on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, in a matchup of AAC squads.

Memphis vs. North Texas game info

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. North Texas statistical matchup

Memphis North Texas 415.5 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 507.2 (8th) 301.7 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.3 (112th) 155.3 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.7 (68th) 260.2 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.5 (4th) 4 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (70th) 12 (12th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (94th)

Memphis leaders

The Tigers’ offense has been driven by Mario Anderson, who has scampered for 456 yards (76.0 yards per carry) and eight rushing touchdowns.

In addition to the stats he’s generated on the ground, Anderson has 24 grabs (on 27 targets) for 140 yards and one touchdown.

In six games, Seth Henigan has aired it out for 1,547 yards (257.8 yards per game) to go along with nine touchdowns, three interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.6%.

When he’s not airing it out, Henigan has rushed for 86 yards (14.3 yards per game) and zero touchdowns in six games.

Brandon Thomas has contributed to the Tigers’ offense by running for 254 yards (42.3 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns.

North Texas leaders

Chandler Morris has passed for 1,979 yards (329.8 per game), completing 64.7% of his passes, with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions in six games.

Morris also has rushed for 69 yards and two TDs.

In six games, DT Sheffield has 34 receptions for 443 yards (73.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

On the ground, Makenzie McGill has scored five touchdowns and accumulated 186 yards (31.0 per game).

