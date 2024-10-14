How to Pick the Predators vs. Kraken Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 15 Published 11:46 am Monday, October 14, 2024

If you’re seeking best bets for the Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, then you’ve come to the right spot. Read on, as we offer our picks and predictions for this showdown.

Predators vs. Kraken Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.2 goals)

In 52 of 88 games last season, Nashville and its opponent combined for more than 6 goals.

Seattle played 41 games last season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The teams averaged 5.8 goals per game combined, 0.2 fewer than this one’s total.

Opponents of these teams combined to averaged 5.8 goals per game, 0.2 fewer than this one’s over/under.

The Kraken were 29th in the league in goals scored, compared to the 10th-ranked Predators.

The Kraken were eighth in the league in goals conceded, and the Predators were 13th.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -186

The Predators had a 27-17 record when favored on the moneyline last season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -186 or shorter, Nashville had an 8-2 record (winning 80.0% of its games).

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Predators’ implied win probability is 65.0%.

Kraken Moneyline: +155

The Kraken secured an upset victory in 17, or 33.3%, of the 51 games they played as an underdog last season.

Seattle had a record of 2-8 in games when bookmakers listed them as +155 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The moneyline implies a 39.2% chance to win for the Kraken.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Seattle 3, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

Filip Forsberg, a productive offensive player last season for Nashville, posted 94 points on the season.

Roman Josi had 23 goals and 62 assists for Nashville last season, totaling 85 points (one per game).

In 79 games a season ago, Steven Stamkos proved to be a contributor for Nashville. He racked up 81 points on the year (40 goals and 41 assists).

Across 64 games played, Juuse Saros had a goaltending record of 35-24-5 last season. During those games, he allowed 173 goals while recording 1672 saves.

Kraken Points Leaders (2023-24)

Jared McCann was a top offensive contributor for his club last season with 62 points (0.8 per game). He scored 29 goals and 33 assists in 80 games (playing 16:21 per game).

Oliver Bjorkstrand was a top contributor for Seattle, with 59 total points. He scored 20 goals and provided 39 assists in 82 games.

Chandler Stephenson had 16 goals and 35 assists, for a season point total of 51.

Joey Daccord had a 19-18-11 record last season, with a .916 save percentage (ninth-best in the league). In 50 games, he gave up 116 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/10/2024 Stars L 4-3 Home +110 10/12/2024 Red Wings L 3-0 Away -142 10/15/2024 Kraken – Home -186 10/17/2024 Oilers – Home – 10/19/2024 Red Wings – Home – 10/22/2024 Bruins – Home –

Kraken’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/8/2024 Blues L 3-2 Home -154 10/12/2024 Wild W 5-4 Away +116 10/13/2024 Stars L 2-0 Away +146 10/15/2024 Predators – Away +155 10/17/2024 Flyers – Home – 10/19/2024 Flames – Home – 10/22/2024 Avalanche – Home –

Nashville vs. Seattle Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

