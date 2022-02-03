Carol Jean White Westerfield, 61, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.

A private family burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 4, at Blocker Cemetery in Olive Branch.

Carol was born on June 2, 1960 to the late John E. White and Mary Hellen Woods White in Ruleville.

She attended Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church in Byhalia, where she lived with her sister. Carol enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

The surviving family members Carol leaves behind includes her sister, Mary Daniels of Byhalia; three brothers, Carl D. White (her twin) of Byhalia, Roger Mitchell of Sardis, and John White of Saulsberry, TN; and a host of nieces and nephews.