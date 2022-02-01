Aldermen get update from Code Office on ’21 permits

Building and signage permits issued by the Code Office in 2021 generated almost $22,000 for the City of Batesville, and represented about $5.5 million in new construction and renovations.

Chief Code Officer Andy Berryhill gave city aldermen a final report for his office’s activity last year in a regular board meeting two weeks ago. That report said 57 permits were issued for a variety of projects requiring city approval for a total of $18,175. Another 18 permits were issued for signs, bringing in another $3,491.

Berryhill told aldermen the final numbers did not include nearly $2,000 in fees that were waived for new construction the city undertook in building a new public works shop on Van Voris St.

In the breakdown, Berryhill reported permits were issued for seven new houses inside the city limits last year for a total valuation of $655,840. There were 10 residential renovations permitted with a valuation of $184,000.

Commercial renovation and addition projects worth $1.3 million obtained permits, and there were eight new commercial buildings at $2.8 million.

Two permits were issued for swimming pools, two for temporary buildings and tents, five for residential storage buildings, two for grading projects, and three for the placement of manufactured housing.

Seven permits were given for demolition projects.

Berryhill said 61 permits with a valuation of $9.6 million were issued in 2020 (most being The Concourse), 33 were issued in 2019 with $2.1 million valuation, and 73 in 2018 with $7.4 million total worth.

Going back, records show 55 permits were issued in 2017, and 62 and 61 in the years of 2016 and 2015.

Residents of the city are supposed to file for permits on any addition or renovations performed on their property, including the addition of storage sheds. Although some residents fail to obtain the proper permits, Code Office can enforce “after the fact” permits and require residential and commercial property owners to pay for the permits that should have been filed.

In some cases, when Code Office inspectors find work that does not comply with local or national building codes, structures and additions can be ordered demolished. That extreme action is rare, but would be taken under circumstances that present clear and present danger to the community.