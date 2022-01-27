Frances Kay Jaudon, 65, passed away at Diversicare in Batesville, MS on January 26, 2022.

Frances worked as a care giver during her lifetime. She attended Crowder Baptist Church.

Frances is survived by her only son, Rodney Jaudon (Kim) of Coffeeville; two sisters, Alice Shields and Kat Yarbrough both of Crowder; one grandchild, Brandon Springer of Las Vegas, NV., and one step-grandchild, Jennifer Taylor.

There will be no services for Frances at this time.