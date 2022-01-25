SP Cheer Wins National Title

The South Panola High School Competitive Cheer team won a national championship title in the Advanced Non Tumbling Game Performance division at the National Cheerleaders Association high school championship last weekend in Dallas. In the finals, the team competed against eight other superb high school teams from across the nation to win the trophy. Pictured are team members (front, from left) Tylan Boyette, Ainsley Young, Lexie Young, (second row) Gabbie Russo, Kadynce Johnson, Jamiya Montgomery, Chaney Beth Hannaford, Emily King, Emma Ray Estridge, Mattie Herron, Ava Williams, (third row) Kyla Rudd, Jaylen Wright, Chloe Anderson, Auneka Fletcher, Paris Morris, Callee Grace Burkes, Harlee Kate Crumpler, Hannah Grace Sprouse, Tora Sanford, (back row) Makinley Wilson, and Mary Kennedy Bowlin.