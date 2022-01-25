Panola County Jail Log 1/18-23/22

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Jan. 18

Larry Johnson, 135 Johnson Rd., Como, charged with DUI, careless driving, and driving with a suspended license.

Casey Douglas Calloway, 932 Hwy. 334, Oxford, arrested on a child support lockup order.

Jan. 19

Thoron Jacodie Williams, 529 Green Rd., Pope, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Jarvis Demane Boyce, 15670 Old Panola Rd., Como, arrested on a contempt of court bench warrant from Sardis Municipal.

Jason Wayne Givens, 2642 Tickle Dr., Bartlett, TN, charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a felon.

Patsy Lynn McCoy, 97 Childs Rd., Batesville, charged with violation of probation.

Jazmine T. Edwards, 211 East St., Batesville, charged with simple assault on a police officer.

Manly Dale Allbritton, 63 Huckleberry St., Coffeeville, charged with grand larceny.

Mallory Lee Henton, 63 Huckleberry St., Coffeeville, charged with grand larceny.

Shoshana Patrice Murray, 1372 Cameron St., Memphis, arrested on a bench warrant, failure to appear, from Panola County Justice Court.

Jan. 20

Tracey Bernard Scurlark, 135 Williams St., Batesville, charged with parole violation.

Chucky Toliver, 18059 Hwy. 51S., Sardis, charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

Kaniya Jarissa White, 712 Park St., Crenshaw, arrested on a bench warrant.

Jan. 21

Juliana Marie Gates, 11194A Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Jeremy Sean McGee, 2570 Enid Dam Rd., Pope, charged with burglary of a commercial building and grand larceny.

Darioan T. Richardson, 368 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with malicious mischief.

William Deroy Eddings, 408 Spring Creek Dr., Batesville, charged with domestic violence and simple possession.

Jan. 22

Marvis Jalloyd Madison, 114 Martinez St., serving seven days for Drug Court violation.

Gevarick Quantrell Blackmon, 16 CR 496, Oxford, charged with DUI (other) and reckless driving.

Jan. 23

Jerry Lee Cook, 229 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with DUI refusal and driving with no headlights.