ND varsity girls; Jr. High get wins

The North Delta School had a busy week on the hardcourt picking up wins last Tuesday (Jan. 18) then taking two-of-three district games at home against Clarksdale Lee and Oak Hill Friday (Jan. 21). They wrapped up the week with wins on the road at Marshall Saturday (Jan. 22).

Due to Covid cases and players out of town, the varsity boys did not play last week.

Varsity Girls

ND 48

Marshall 47

Unlike their first meeting Dec.10 when Marshall defeated the Lady Wave on a free throw at the buzzer, the roles were reversed as North Delta came away with a 48-47 victory on Libby Miller game-winning free throw with .09 seconds left.

Miller and Shelby Boone paced North Delta (17-7, 7-2) with 11 points each followed by Sophie Williams 10 points. Sadie Gray provided five points while Emily Wells and Ellie Gray finished with four and two points.

JH Girls

ND 44

Marshall 14

The junior high Lady Waves bounced back from a tough loss the previous night to Oak Hill with an easy victory over Marshall. AK Wolfe led all scorers with 15 points followed by Cadie Coker’s 13 points on four three pointers.

Emma Brown provided six points with Laney Taylor adding four while Jada Bryant, Kori Cox and Rileigh Nix finished with two points each.

JH Boys

Marshall 44

ND 37

Marshall avoided the sweep by defeating North Delta in the final game of the day. Kolby Baker paced the Wave with eight points while Mike Pinkston contributed with seven. Caden Land registered six and Logan Mills provided five points.

Varsity Girls

ND 48

Oak Hill 32

The Lady Green Wave extended their winning streak to four games with a home victory over the Patriots. Boone led all scorers with 20 points while Brewer and Miller added eight each. Sophie Williams added four while Ellie Gray supplied two and Wells with one point.

JH Girls

Oak Hill 38

ND 35

In a battle for first place in the district, Oak Hill avenged their lone loss of the season with a close win over the Lady Wave. Emma Brown paced North Delta with 11 points with Cox adding nine. Taylor finished with five followed by Coker and Wolfe with four each. Jada Bryant garnered two points in a losing effort.

JH Boys

ND 52

Oak Hill 30

Owens Johnson scorched the nets with 19 points to help guide the Green Wave to the lopsided victory. Baker chipped in with 16 points as Tucker Bryant and Gage Bryant finished with seven and six points.

JH Girls

ND 38

Lee 36

The most exciting game of the night came down the wire as the junior high Lady Wave withstood a fourth quarter charge by Lee to remain undefeated in district play.

North Delta led 37-25 only to see the Fillies go on a 11-0 run in the fourth quarter.

The Green Wave’s lone point of the period came on a free throw by Cadie Coker with 20 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

Emma Brown led North Delta with 13 points followed by Coker with nine. Ann Kristopher Wolfe and Laney Taylor provided seven points each.

JH Boys

Lee 45

ND 25

The Colts led 19-16 at halftime before breaking the game open in the second half with a 14-4 sprut in the third quarter. Owens Johnson paced the Green Wave nine points while Kolby Baker added seven.

Gage Bryant added four, Caden Land had three and Mike Pinkston finished with two points.

Varsity Girls

ND 58

Lee 25

North Delta led wire to wire while playing one of its best defensive games of the season, holding the Fillies to eight points in the second half and seven field goals on the night.

North Delta led 33-17 at the halftime break before cruising in the second half.

Shelby Boone led all scorers with 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor while Libby Miller provided 15 points on three three-pointers.

Breck Brewer added seven hard-earned points followed by Sophie Williams and Emily Wells four points. Autumn Boone, Ellie Gray, Sadie Gray, Cadie Coker and AK Wolfe supplied two points each.

North Delta was scheduled to visit Kirk Tuesday (Jan. 25) to close out district play before hosting DeSoto (AR) Friday in a pair of varsity games only beginning at 6 p.m.

The junior high teams start the district tournament today at Kirk Academy with the championship game set for Saturday.

Photo: Tucker Bryant grabs a rebound against Lee Academy as teammates Gage Bryant (13) and Riley Cook (22) look on. (Glennie Pou)