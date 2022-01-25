College Roundup

Ankerion Gross had seven points and two steals in Pearl River Community College’s (12-2) 74-55 win at Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Chrystal Mayes scored eight points and four rebounds as Delta St.(8-8,6-5) defeated Shorter College 77-69.

Ally Alford registered 23 points, nine rebounds and four steals as Mississippi College (9-8,4-6) fell 75-65 to Lee (TN) University. Alford, who leads the Lady Choctaws in scoring with 14.5 points per game, tallied 13 points as MC rebounded with a 83-58 victory over Shorter.