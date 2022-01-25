Back Yard Back In Batesville

A two-day Grand Opening event marked the return of Back Yard Burgers to Batesville this week. Owners of the local chain restaurant chose to raze and build a new store two years ago when the old building was due for major renovations. Selected community members were invited for a VIP soft opening Monday where sample trays from the menu were served, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony and official opening to the public Tuesday. Panola Partnership ambassadors were joined by city representatives, Back Yard Burgers corporate officials, and restaurant employees for the ribbon cutting. The new store is at the same location as the previous one, and was built to the company’s latest design standards. Back Yard Burgers is now open for drive thru and dine-in service. The chain, founded in 1987 in a grocery store in Cleveland, has more than 20 locations across the Southeast.