Batesville Municipal Court 1/12/21

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court proceedings Wednesday, Jan.12, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Gabriela Cristina Davis, 454 Railroad Ave.,Courtland had a DUI charge continued until a later date.

Krystal Lanette Ellis, 3738 E. Vicksburg Estates, Missouri City, TX, had DUI and careless driving charges continued until a later date.

Leonard McGhee, 208 Claude St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to public drunkenness and was given a Feb. 23 trial date.

Deketrick Demond Porter, 179 Earnest Bacon Rd., Sardis, was found guilty in his absence of contempt of court.

Jalanie Annettonette Robinson, 210 Fisher St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to improper equipment and no driver’s license as well as $1,678 in old fines. Robinson also had a simple assault charge continued until Jan.19.

Jameshia Lashell Webster, 113 Ozbirn St., Batesville, had a petit larceny charge continued until Jan. 26

In cases set for trial,

Tyler Thomas Arnold, 175 Wilson Rd., Batesville, had a charge for open container continued until Jan.19

Kurtrell Benson, 2565 Countrywood Dr., Greenville, had a careless driving charge remanded to the files, but pleaded guilty to DUI and was fined $779 due in 60 days.

James Ausin Epps, 109 Central St., Batesville, had a DUI charge non-adjudicated and charges of driving with a suspended license and no/expired tag remanded to the files.

Theodore Stewart, 204 Martin Luther King Dr., Batesville, had a DUI charge non-adjudicated and a careless driving charge remanded to the files.

Charles Joseph Verda, 25 Fruitland Park, Wiggins, failed to appear on charges of DUI and possession of a controlled substance and was fined $1,226 plus 48 hours in jail.

Tommy Lee Wright, 139 Todd Rd., Apt. A, Batesville, had simple domestic violence and trespassing charges dismissed and was given credit for time served on old fines of $975.

Keijuan Trequon Johnson, 2720 5th Ave.,Gulfport, was fined $227 for driving with an expired tag and had possession of marijunana in a vehicle charge dismissed.

Deloris Harris, 256 Greg Taylor Road, Cortland, had a no/expired tag charge continued.

Dylan Patterson, 534-A Hubbard Creek Rd., Pope, pleaded guilty to speeding and was fined $200.

William Daniel Robinson, 456 Birmingham Ridge Rd., Blue Springs, had a running a red light charge continued until Jan. 26.

