Property Transfers 1/3-7/22

Property transfers between Jan. 3 – 7, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Jonathan Aldridge to 20-20 Eyecare Real Estate, LLC, Lot 2 of Cracker Barrel Drive Development Subdivision.

Wesley Ford to Orlando and Natasha Willingham, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 15; a part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 14; a part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23; all being located in Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Avery Property Investments, LLC to Michael and Jennifer Jenkins, Part of Lot 8, Block 17, Official Map of Batesville.

Joann Hardrick to Joann and Kelvin Hardrick, Part of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Bobby Anderson to Bobby Anderson, Johnny Young and John Berry, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Annette Johnson to Kenneth Johnson, AG, LLC, South Half of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Michael, Reginald, Cheryl, Cynthia (Benford), Edgar and Kenneth Johnson to Kenneth Johnson, Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Michael, Reginald, Cheryl, Cynthia (Benford), Edgar and Kenneth Johnson to Edgar Johnson, Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Michael, Reginald, Cheryl, Cynthia (Benford), Edgar and Kenneth Johnson to Cynthia Johnson Benford, Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Michael, Reginald, Cheryl, Cynthia (Benford), Edgar and Kenneth Johnson to Michael Johsnon, Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Michael, Reginald, Cheryl, Cynthia (Benford), Edgar and Kenneth Johnson to Cheryl Johnson, Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Michael, Reginald, Cheryl, Cynthia (Benford), Edgar and Kenneth Johnson to Reginald Johnson, Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Sammy McGee to Robert and Nina McGee, Lot 937, Section I of Enid Shores Subdivision.

Bradley Alexander to Ashley Alexander, Part of the West Half of Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

George and Emma Sullivan to Timothy Sullivan, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Napoleon and Clarice Jackson to Fannie Jackson Ford, Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Kevin and Crystal Dunn to K&C Dunn Investments, Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 7, Range 4.

William Mitchell and Prudence Stevenson, Minor Mitchell Ramey Living Trust, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 23; a part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33; a part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 34, all being in Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Patricia Wood to Golden Home Renovations, LLC, Two tracts in Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Noah Jackson to Robert and Audrey Jackson, East Half of the Southwest Quarter; Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; South Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 13, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Noah Jackson to Amanda and Alan Balducci, East Half of the Southwest Quarter; Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; South Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 13, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

HOM Properties, LLC to Heart Generation Church, Inc., A part of the South Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Nathan and Chasity Daugherty to Albert and Rebecca Tomlin, Tract One and Tract Two; Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Mary Rudd to Darryl Rudd, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Danny Metts to Cynthia Metts Key, et al, Four acres in the Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Cynthia Metts Key, et al to FSB & Co., LLC, 95 acres in the South Half of Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Long Land Investments, Inc. to Carlton and Donna Hays, Part of the West Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 7, Range 7.

Eddie Reynolds to Lodgepole East, LLC, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 23, Township 6, Range 6.

Long Land Investments, Inc. to Sardis District Association, Part of Lot 13, Block 4, Ward Reservation.

Roslyn Richmond to Yonas Sirgew, Part of the NOrtheast Quarter of Section 12, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

M.L. and David Waters, and Mitch Mosley, to Adrian Smith et al, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 6, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Adrian Smith, et al to LEA Properties, LLC, Part of Section 6, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.