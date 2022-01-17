Batesville Municipal Court 1/5/22

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court proceedings Wednesday, Jan. 5, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Justin Alexander Lee Hall, 27 CR 172, Oxford, had a felony possession of a controlled substance charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Carlos Landron Hooks, 219 Noble St., Batesville, pleaded guilty and was fined $1,930 on contempt of court charges and failure to complete a city work program.

Brandeis Malik Pettis, 38 Private Road 3151, Apt.1, Oxford, had a felony possession of a controlled substance charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Mahamed Ali, no address given, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness and disorderly conduct while being credited for five days in jail on a $708 fine.

Rodrick Joy, no address given, had charges of arson of a dwelling and domestic violence bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Ashley Dawn Robinson, 101 Tubbs Road, Batesville, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $647.

Melissa Caitlin Sorrells, 18001 Hwy. 51 Sardis, had felony charges of shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Misty Carpenter, no address given, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting and was fined $2,292.

Dalton Dakota Pruitt, 597 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, had a preliminary hearing on felony charges of grand larceny, petit larceny and felony malicious mischief. His case was bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Carlos McGee, 111A Cole Drive, Batesville, pleaded guilty to no driver’s license, improper equipment and false information. Hooks was fined $896, but was given credit for six days served in jail and ordered to pay $296 due in 30 days.