Early morning power outage in Water Valley expected to last 24 hours

A city wide power outage in Water Valley occurred at 3:20 am due to failure at the substation according to Water Valley Mayor Donald Gray. the outage to last for at least 24 hours. An emergency transformer is in route from Bowling Green, KY to help restore power.

Water Valley schools were closed today due to the power outage. Due to the cold temperatures, work is underway to provide residents with a warming shelter, especially for elderly residents. Power is provided by the city of Water Valley.

While traveling on roadways, residents are advised to treat all red lights as a four way stop.

Gray urged anyone who needs a place to shelter to contact Water Valley City Hall at 662-473-2431.

TVEPA CEO Brad Robison reported that his company is working to hook up transformers to the Water Valley electric system and expects to have Yalobusha General Hospital fully powered around noon.

Look for updates on this story as news develops.