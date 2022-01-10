JOHN GOLDEN

Mr. John Golden, age 80, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at his residence near Marks, MS. The funeral service was Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks, MS. He was laid to rest by his loving wife of fifty- nine years, Elizabeth Cox Golden at Memorial Gardens Cemetery near Clarksdale, MS.

Mr. Golden attended Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, was an avid outdoorsman and had a great love for just riding and exploring the country side, an Ole Miss fan, loved his children and grandchildren never met a stranger and was the most friendliest, courteous man you would ever meet.

Survivors include four sons, Johnny Golden, Billy Golden (Mildred), Robert Golden (Lynn) all of Batesville, MS and Buford Golden (Louise) of Lambert, MS; three grandchildren, Marsha Alexander (Scott) of Duck Hill, MS; Derek Smith (Shanna) of Pope, MS; & Nicole Gabbard (Trey) of Batesville, MS; seven great grandchildren, one sister, Irene Smith of Crowder, MS; two brothers, Gene Golden of Crowder, MS and Junior Golden of Oakland, MS. Along with his wife, he was also preceded in death by his parents, Adam & U.V. Golden, five sisters, Lorene Morgan, Jane Roberson, Barbara Alexander, Ellen West and Peggy Clemmer ,ten brothers, Wayne, Herman, Vernon, Folyd, Lloyd, and Earl Golden, Jake, Lee, Bud and

